See all the Division I schools via a Google Map, sorted by conference on the NCAA Conference Map

It's a niche topic, but still one with plenty of fan interest. In addition to the news articles provided on this site, and the indepth discussions on the forums, we also provide a handy tool to keep updated on all the conference realignment developments. You'll find all the most recent news as well as some of the historical news related to every NCAA school in every conference. Read more on the Conference Realignment Grid

In 1995, Idaho football looked to make the leap from then I-AA to I-A and left the Big Sky. 21 years later, the school is planning to return the sport to the conference it has called home from 1965-1995. The decision for Idaho to downgrade it’s football from FBS to FCS is a bittersweet one. […]

Updated on 6/09/15: Who’s out? Who’s in? It’s that time of the year again when college basketball assistants get their big ...

Updated on 3/10/15: As the 2015 season comes to an end, schools will be lining up to make coaching changes. Here ...

Updated on 4/28/16: Who’s out? Who’s in? It’s that time of the year again when college basketball assistants get their big ...

NCAA Conference Expansion & Realignment Idaho to Rejoin Big Sky for Football

In 1995, Idaho football looked to make the leap from then I-AA to I-A and left the Big Sky. 21 years later, the school is planning to return the sport to the conference it has called home from 1965-1995. The decision for Idaho to downgrade it’s football from FBS to FCS is a bittersweet one. […]

Big 12 Expansion & Realignment Conference Realignment: What’s Up Next?

The Recap: So the ACC struck first by adding Syracuse and Pittsburgh from the Big East. The SEC followed by adding Texas A&M and Missouri from the Big 12. The Big 12 then added TCU and WVU. And things seemed normal. Patterns remained intact. And we waited for the next, seemingly logical move. And then […]

SEC Expansion & Realignment Conference Realignment: What’s Up Next?

The Recap: So the ACC struck first by adding Syracuse and Pittsburgh from the Big East. The SEC followed by adding Texas A&M and Missouri from the Big 12. The Big 12 then added TCU and WVU. And things seemed normal. Patterns remained intact. And we waited for the next, seemingly logical move. And then […]

Mountain West Expansion & Realignment San Diego St. to Remain in Mountain West

As has been expected since Boise St. opted to remain in the Mountain West, San Diego St. will do the same. Once Boise St. left, the Big East plan for a western expansion was put to rest. The Mountain West will now have 12 football members with 11 as all-sports members. The conference is expected […]

ACC Expansion & Realignment ACC to Add Louisville in 2014

Once Maryland announced they were leaving the ACC, the conference seemed destined to follow a familiar path in adding a Big East school. That trend continued, as Louisville was selected over other options such as UConn and Cincinnati. Uconn was considered the top option after Louisville, but with the all-sports success at Louisville and their […]

WAC Expansion & Realignment Chicago St. to WAC

In an attempt to maintain it’s postseason automatic bid, the WAC is continuing it’s raid on the Great West by adding Chicago St. for the 2013 season. The move will give the WAC a total of (7) members. New Mexico St. is still hoping that a future Sun Belt invitation is extended to them, but […]

Get easy term papers from MidTerm.us